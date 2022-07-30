Political deadlock in Sri Lanka



Biplob Ali

is going through one of the most fragile economic and political crises in the world. Constant political anarchy has endangered the lives of common people with rise in liquid prices, fuel crisis, and decrease in export earnings amid foreign reserves hitting the rock bottom.



This dire crisis is not only in Sri Lanka, but also in countries like Lebanon, Zambia and Suriname. Following the same path, countries like Argentina, Egypt, Pakistan, Ukraine, Ghana, Ecuador, El Salvador, Tunisia and Kenya may also fail to pay foreign debts which are leading the world to a global crisis.



An analysis behind the root cause of this situation in Sri Lanka shows that the prolonged civil war, the Vedic debt in the infrastructure sector, the Corona situation and the government's indifference in the revenue sector are responsible for this. Sri Lanka gained independence in 1948 when it left British colonial rule. Since then, various crises of caste discrimination began to arise in the country.



The island nation of Sri Lanka is home to a majority of 70 percent Sinhalese Buddhists, 15 percent Tamils, and 10 percent Muslims. And because of the leadership of Sinhalese, and the family of Rajapaksa, discrimination against minorities has mounted.



Aiming to achieve their political rights, the Tamil ethnic group continued to demand an independent state, especially in the north-eastern region of Sri Lanka. The Tamil ethnic group and the Sri Lankan government at various times ranged from political conflict to all-out bloody conflict. Following this, civil war broke out in the country in 1983, a Tamil student leader named Velupillai Prabhakaran founded an organization called "The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, (LTTE) in 1972 and he led the Tamil ethnic independence movement in the civil war.



The long 26-year civil war continued to cause immense economic losses and the Tamil insurgents were defeated by the country's military forces. This civil war ended in a bloody conflict in 2009. The country's government suffered huge economic losses in this war. The latter took loans from various countries and organizations to strengthen the country's economy, and in this situation Sri Lanka's economic crisis started.



Geopolitically, the country is very important to China and India. India has increased regional influence in South Asia. At the same time, China's economic and political influence in Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka has matured. Sri Lanka's economy, politics, social, military and education sectors have improved in the past, but the country is currently going through a fragile economy and political crisis.



The country has been characterized by weak leadership as a result of family-centric governance for a long time. Also, the life of common people is becoming miserable due to continuous increase in commodity prices. In this situation, the people of the country waged an anti-government movement. When protesting, the country's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country on July 13 and took refuge first in the Maldives, then stayed in Singapore and submitted his resignation in an email on July 14.



There is a lot of speculation about how well the newly elected President of Sri Lanka, Ronil Wickremesinghe will be able to bring the country's political anarchy and economic situation back to normalcy. The purpose of the general public movement has remained largely unfulfilled. Even though President Rajapaksa has been deposed, his family is directly or indirectly related to Rolin Wickramasinghe, which has exposed public discontent. How Ronil will lift his country out of the economic and political crisis or how long he will be able to retain political power may be the answer to the future political equation of Sri Lanka.



But there is no alternative to foreign aid to normalise the economic situation. And Ronil Wickramasinghe has to approach the developed countries to deal with this situation. But the normal situation will not come very easily until political stability is restored.

Md Biplob Ali, Department of History, University of Rajshahi





















