

Timir Chachrabartee



Tobacco use in Bangladesh is deadly and costly.



According to Tobacco Atlas 2020, every year Bangladesh incurs financial loss, caused by tobacco related diseases and untimely death, worth Tk. 30,570 crore. On the other hand, sources said, Bangladesh government on an average receives Tk. 24000 crore as revenue annually from the tobacco sector.



Tobacco Atlas 2020 said that over 1.61 lakh people die of tobacco related diseases in Bangladesh every year. Over 12 lakh people are affected by different diseases due to tobacco. Of them, 3.82 lakh are victims of untimely disability.



Experts said, tobacco causes losses to health, economy and environment. It is one of the causes for mortality of non-communicable diseases. It imposes maximum economic burden on a family for treatment of cardiovascular disease and cancer.



There is an environmental risk due to cultivation, processing and production of tobacco products, and emission of smoke of biri-cigarette. Fertility of agricultural land is also damaged and food security reduced due to cultivation of tobacco. A huge amount of forest resources and cultivable land have been destroyed because of tobacco. Harmful toxin materials spread in the environment due to the burning of tobacco, they observed.



Country can benefit from tobacco tax reform



Every year, thousands of maunds of timber are being burned for drying tobacco leaves at different parts of the country. Hence, a huge amount of forest resources is being damaged.



A study report of Path Canada 2002, said tobacco cultivation is responsible for damaging 31% forest in Bangladesh.



Tobacco cultivation causes massive damage to soil. Because, three times more urea fertilizer and insecticide are used for tobacco farming than paddy cultivation. Same land is used 2 to 3 times for tobacco cultivation. Then tobacco is not grown well at that land where production of other crops is also reduced on the massive scale. Fertility of soil is being gradually spoiled due to excess use of fertilizer and insecticide.



Hence, it is needed to address the tobacco issue urgently, said experts.



Raising the price of tobacco products through taxation is a proven measure for reducing tobacco consumption and thereby improving public health. World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized this measure as a best-buy intervention for preventing non-communicable diseases.



Article 6 of Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), the world's first modern-day global public health treaty negotiated under the auspicious of WHO, stressed on adopting price and tax measures to reduce the demand for tobacco.



Experts said, for tobacco control, two specified targets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are highly relevant. The first is strengthening the implementation of FCTC, while the second is reducing premature mortality from non-communicable diseases by 30 percent.



Furthermore, the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, which aims to provide a global framework for financing SDGs, also highlights tax and price measures on tobacco as key mechanisms to reduce demand and save lives while increasing domestic resources for development.



But in Bangladesh, the current tobacco tax structure is complex and not adequate to discourage tobacco use. It is a complex multi-tiered ad-valorem excise tax which includes large variations in tax rates depending on: the type of tobacco product (cigarettes, bidis, and smokeless tobacco); the product characteristics (filter or without filter); and - the cigarette price band (low, medium, high and premium priced brands).



The multi-tiered tax system for cigarettes has resulted in cigarettes remaining cheap and affordable; smokers switching to cheaper cigarettes instead of quitting; - stable cigarette sales per adult in recent years; - a relatively constant cigarette smoking prevalence in recent years.



Low taxes and prices on bidis and smokeless tobacco (jarda and gul) keep these products highly affordable and their prevalence high.



WHO said, the most effective way to reduce tobacco use is to raise the prices of all tobacco products through tax increases that lower their affordability. Higher prices discourage youth from initiating tobacco use and encourage current users to quit.



It is needed to reduce price tiers from four to two in the medium-term, which will help reduce the gaps in final prices and specific tax rates between cigarette price bands.



Experts demanded an increase in supplementary tariffs on all types of tobacco products, and a specific tax. They observed that keeping the tax rate unchanged, even if the price of cigarettes is increased at all 4 tiers, will not have any effect on the protection of public health.



At present, 75 percent of the cigarette market is occupied by low-income groups whose main consumers are mainly poor and young people.



Therefore, some specific proposals to increase the tobacco tax and price were given on behalf of anti-tobacco organizations ahead of the proposed budget-FY 2022-23. These are: Impose specific supplementary duties, introduce specific supplementary duty with uniform tax cover on all cigarette Brands.



(To be continued)

The writer is a senior sub-editor

of an online news portal















