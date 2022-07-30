Our energy crisis in global context

The high price and supply of energy in the international market due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war has put us in trouble like any other country. The increase in global commodity rates, including all fossil fuels has hit other regional countries as severely as it has in Bangladesh.



If one takes a look at the region, including India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, crisis has surged in these countries too. Due to shortage of gas in the country, load shedding is happening at various places. This is disrupting power supply in many places. It is being said by the government that if the gas supply is normal, the electricity production will be normal again by September.



There is frequent load-shedding in various parts of the country due to less electricity than the demand from the national grid. It has also affected the capital. Loadshedding has been reported in different parts of Dhaka during the day since last June 3. Load-shedding has largely taken off after the increase in power generation capacity in the country. People had forgotten about the suffering of electricity.



There were no power cuts in the city. Now that load shedding is back, a large portion of the gas supplied to the country is used for power generation. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) imported from abroad is also used in power plants.

This problem of electricity is not only ours. The problem started in the many countries in the world. The advanced and the underdeveloped are not left out. Australia, a nation of clean, responsible citizenry and wealth, is now suffering from power shortages. To deal with the situation, the energy minister Chris Bowen has advised the residents of the state of New South Wales to be economical in the use of electricity.



Three-quarters of the country's electricity is generated using coal. However, the country is suffering from power shortage since last May. There are reasons behind this crisis. Earlier this year, several coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland flooded.



Apart from the developed countries, the electricity supply situation in our neighbouring countries is also fragile. In addition to the economic crisis in Pakistan, one of the most backward countries in the world, the power crisis has become evident. The crisis has become so extreme that the country's telecom operators have warned of shutting down their mobile and internet services. In a report on June 30, Pakistani news media Geo News reported this information.



Along with the coal crisis, extreme summer storms are causing regular power outages across India. As a result, governments of various states are struggling to meet record electricity demand.



India's power demand has risen to a record high as the economy recovers after this year's persistent heat wave boosted demand for air conditioners and the lifting of all Covid-related restrictions on industrial operations. The Indian government is struggling to meet this demand.



We all know Sri Lanka is suffering from economic crisis as well as power crisis. Sri Lanka has now turned into a dark state due to power crisis. Since September last year, the power situation of China, the economic giant of our region, is also very bad. China is heavily dependent on coal for electricity. According to some Chinese officials and local media, coal prices have risen due to shortages in its supply.



When this is the state of electricity in the country of the whole world, then we also have no chance to stay out of it. We also have to depend on the import of coal or LNG, the raw material for power generation, the price of which is skyrocketing in the international market at the moment.



The less imports can be reduced in this time of global economic recession, the better for the country and the nation. In addition to keeping above the expectations of the government, tolerant behavior of all our citizens is also desirable.



According to the data of the Electricity Department, the number of power plants in the country was 27 in 2009, which now stands at 152. At that time, the power generation capacity was less than 5,000 MW per day, which now stands at 25,566 MW (including captive and renewable).



Of course, there is not so much demand for electricity in the country. According to the concerned, the electricity demand in the country is 15-16 thousand MW. There is also widespread criticism of building large amounts of power generation capacity and renting out many plants, repeatedly raising electricity prices.



According to the sources of the Ministry of Power and Energy and power generation and distribution companies, now the government is doing load shedding under compulsion. Due to supply shortage, gas required for power generation cannot be provided. World market prices rise.



Therefore, the government is not buying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from spot market for now. All in all, the situation that has been created has not been seen in recent times. People related to the sector said that the gas price which had fallen to USD 4 per unit in 2020 has now increased to more than USD 38.



It has to face a huge additional cost to buy new LNG gas. So, the government seems to be closely monitoring the situation. Because, even if we go to buy at higher prices at the moment, there will be severe pressure on our foreign currency, which can pose a serious threat to this time of changing world economic pressure. Maybe people will suffer a bit, but still now is the time to save foreign exchange. There is no alternative.

