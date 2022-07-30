Video
Home Editorial

We condemn ‘unholy beneficiaries’ of Russia-Ukraine War

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

While addressing a programme virtually from her Ganabhaban residence, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina clearly stated that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war was meaningless and only arms producers were profiting from the conflict. In addition, she said the war also invited newer sanctions and counter-sanctions threatening the global economy.

Undeniably, business is booming for western arms manufacturers, energy companies and camping equipment producers. Many European and American companies are benefiting from the crisis.

We completely endorse our prime minister's remarks. At the same time, we severely condemn these 'unholy beneficiaries' of the war, otherwise the Western arms manufacturers those which have been capitalising on a manmade humanitarian crisis.

The world, after getting battered by the pandemic, supply chain chokeholds and leaps in costs, is now faced with the worst human and economic catastrophe due to the uncalled for Russia-Ukraine war.

However, US defence contractors are reportedly expected to be the biggest beneficiaries. American and European arms manufacturers are already witnessing their company share prices go up as investors anticipate the impact of the war on profits. Thales arms company's shares have shot up by 35% since the invasion, while BAE Systems shares are up by 32%. Lockheed Martin has seen an increase of 14% and AeroVironment 63%.

However, Bangladesh is already facing repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine war, with inflation crossing 7 per cent, highest in decades with decreasing exports to Russia and Ukraine as well as rise in import bills, basically for oil and food.

On one hand the world is bracing for a shockwave from a record surge in oil prices which can further stoke inflation, while on the other sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russian banks and companies are disrupting international transactions. And as the world keeps being divided, it is only the arms manufacturers which are benefitting by producing and selling more lethal weapons.

The million dollars question, however, by producing and supplying more weapons, do these arms manufacturers intend to end the war or prolong it?

What is even more alarming is that it is difficult to keep track of weapons when they have to be supplied at such speed and there is a clear risk of the supplied arms falling in the wrong hands amid the chaos.

Unquestionably, the ongoing war is a grave concern for a developing country as Bangladesh. Moreover, looming global economic and energy crises have compelled Bangladesh to introduce a number of austerity measures at home.

Unfortunately, by ignoring all humanitarian concerns western arms manufacturers and contractors have indulged in an unhealthy competition of profit making. They must shun this sinister profiteering practice, if we want to end the war in order to restore peace and stability in today's volatile world.



« PreviousNext »

