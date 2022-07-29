BSEC again puts cap on share price fall

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has once again imposed a floor price (minimum limit of price fall) to prevent price drop of investors and the ongoing fall in prices.

On Thursday BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam signed an instruction in this regard. The instruction will be effective from next Sunday. This information is known from BSEC sources.

According to the BSEC directive, the new floor price of each securities has

been imposed to protect the investors from ongoing losses. The floor price will be determined based on the closing price of the last 5 days.

The price of shares above this can rise at the normal rate. However, it cannot go below the floor price. However, due to bonus shares or right shares of the company, the price of the securities in the floor price will be adjusted.

Meanwhile, in case of new shares, the closing price of the first day of trading will be considered as the floor price.

Earlier on March 19 of 2020, the stock market regulator imposed the floor price on all stocks by calculating their average prices from the preceding five days to stop the index from falling amid the pandemic.