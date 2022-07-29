Video
Banks given licences to do business, not to earn Tk 10 per USD: FBCCI chief

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries) President Md Jasim Uddin on Thursday said the banks of the country have been given licences to do business, but not for earning profit of Tk10 per US dollar.
The issue must be taken under strict monitoring and the trend of higher profit must be prevented to keep the country's economy stable and lessen the sufferings of the people, he said while talking to media after a meeting with the new governor of Bangladesh Bank Md Abdur Rauf Talukder.
The meeting was held while a delegation of the apex body of the countries businessmen and industrialists led by the FBCCI President met the governor in a curtsey call.
Amid the rising trend of dollar price in the country's kerb market, Bangladesh Bank has already assigned 10 teams in Dhaka city to control the dollar market. The teams of the central bank have already started operating drives in the money exchange institutions and finding out the reasons of price hike.
Bangladesh Bank's Executive Director Md Sirajul Islam, also spokesperson of the central bank, told this correspondent that the teams have been working to find out the reasons of dollar price hike along with controlling rising trend.
"We are trying to find out that if there is any attempt of manipulation in kerb market. If any person or money changer, which is involved in manipulation, is identified strict punitive measures would be taken including cancellation of the licences. If the banks      are involved, they will also be punished," he added.
The teams which were formed to monitor the kerb market and money changers are incorporated with the representatives of Bangladesh Bank and intelligence agencies.
FBCCI President Jasim Uddin said, "It can't be tolerated that a dollar of Tk 94 will be sold at Tk 110. Many of the share market businessmen have now engaged in the dollar market.
They are now involved in manipulating the kerb market by increasing dollar price unusually." "The influential persons who are engaged in the manipulation must have handled strictly. I have requested the governor to take the matter into consideration and handled it with an iron hand," he added.


