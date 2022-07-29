Covid: 4 more die, 618 new cases reported

The country recorded four more Covid-19-linked deaths with 618 new cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With the latest figures, the country's total fatalities reached 29,284 while the caseload 2,004,188, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate rose to 6.62 from Wednesday's 6.83 per cent as 9,338 samples were

tested.

The deceased included two men and two women. Three of them were from Chattogram and another

from Dhaka division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent. The recovery rate rose to 96.80 per cent from Thursday's 96.79 per cent.

In June, the country reported 18 Covid-linked deaths and 20,201 new cases, according to the DGHS.

Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid death on November 20 last year since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year. -UNB











