Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 July, 2022, 3:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid: 4 more die, 618 new cases reported

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

The country recorded four more Covid-19-linked deaths with 618 new cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning.
With the latest figures, the country's total fatalities reached 29,284 while the caseload 2,004,188, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate rose to 6.62 from Wednesday's 6.83 per cent as 9,338 samples were
tested.
The deceased included two men and two women. Three of them were from Chattogram and another
from Dhaka division.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent. The recovery rate rose to 96.80 per cent from Thursday's 96.79 per cent.
In June, the country reported 18 Covid-linked deaths and 20,201 new cases, according to the DGHS.
Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid death on November 20 last year since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSEC again puts cap on share price fall
Banks given licences to do business, not to earn Tk 10 per USD: FBCCI chief
Covid: 4 more die, 618 new cases reported
Make inter-bank forex market vibrant, bankers urge BB
College student killed, 2 others injured in 'kishore gang' attack
Five lives lost in road accidents
A large amount of waste, including plastic bottles, is thrown into the Buriganga River
Students aged  5-11yrs to be vaccinated soon


Latest News
Two children drown in Gopalganj
40 Ukrainian POWs killed by Ukrainian missile attack on Donetsk prison
11 killed as train rams microbus in Ctg
4 missing school girl from Rajshahi rescued in Dhaka's Savar
Huge screen falls on dancers in Hong Kong concert
New look Bangladesh to prove point in T20 format
Man commits suicide in city's Mohammadpur
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit amid Taiwan tension
Two farmers killed in Meherpur lightning strike
School boy killed being hit by 'police wrecker' in city
Most Read News
Loneliness, students’ modern epidemic
Those who play with fire eventually get burned: Xi Tells Biden on Taiwan
Residents of Philippines sleep outside in fear of earthquake aftershocks
Sri Lanka extends emergency amid continued crisis
Zelensky: Ukraine to incresase electricity exports to EU
Global Covid cases surpass 578 million
Study: Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of COVID-19 cases
Worst condition of city's Sarulia Road due to rain
Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology
Volatile kitchen market weighs heavy on commoners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft