College student killed, 2 others injured in 'kishore gang' attack

NARAYANGANJ, July 28 : A college student was killed in an attack by 'kishore gang' in Narayanganj's Siddhirganj on Wednesday night. Two more college students were also injured in that attack and currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Deceased Imon, 17, was the son of Md Shah Alamof Bagmara area. Imon and Russel were friends. But Imon used to avoid Russel as he is involved in various

misdeeds which made Russel angered.

As sequel to that, Russel, who is also lead a kishore gang in the area, attacked Imon, Shahriar and Ronny with lethal weapons at night, said Siddhirganj Police Station SI Abdul Wahab, quoting locals. They were taken to the DMCH where the on-duty doctors declared Imon dead.

Imon's mother Shahinur Begum said, "We heard about the clash between two groups in Nagar area. Later, found Imon and two others in pool of blood on the spot." OC Moshiur Rahman said they are trying to nab the culprits.













