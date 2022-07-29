Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 July, 2022, 3:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Five lives lost in road accidents

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 252
Staff Correspondent

At least five people were killed and several others injured in road accidents in Dhaka, Gopalganj and Natore on Thursday.
In the capital city, a female madrasa student died after a speeding bus hit a motorcycle at Jatrabari in Dhaka Thursday afternoon. Deceased Habiba Islam Mithila, 17, was a ninth grader at Tamirul Millat Kamil Madrasah in
Jatrabari, according to sources.
Mithila was the pillion rider on the bike of her friend Shariful Islam when the bus of Shitol Paribahan hit the two-wheeler near Saddam Market around 1:15pm. The bus then ran over her after she fell on the road, leaving her critically injured.
She was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead around 2:00pm, Shariful told journalists at the hospital. Shariful said he lives in Mirpur area. He was giving Mithila a lift to her Jatrabari residence on his way back from Signboard area when the accident happened.
Police seized the bus but its driver fled away, said Sub-Inspector Arifur Rahman of Jatrabari Police Station.  The body was sent to hospital morgue for autopsy.
In another incident, a rickshaw puller was killed as a truck hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw in the capital's Bashabo area early Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Halim Bepari, 55, hailed from Madaripur Sadar upazila. He lived in a rented house in the capital's Kadamtala area.
Police said the accident occurred around 4:00am when a truck hit his battery-run auto-rickshaw, leaving him critically injured.
He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Sabujbagh Police Station Sub-Inspector Faruk Hossain said.
Our Gopalganj Correspondent added two motorcyclists have been killed and another one injured in a triangular collision among a truck, a bus and the motorcycle under Kashiani Upazila here in the small hours of Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Mofiz Molla, 22, and Maruf Molla, 18. Both were the residents of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila. They were heading towards Gopalganj town from Kashiani.
Sub Inspector (SI) Sirajul Islam of Vatiapara Highway Police said the accident occurred at Gopalpur area on Dhaka-Khulna Highway after midnight last night. They were brought to Gopalganj General Hospital where the duty doctor declared them dead.
Our Natore Correspondent writes that  a motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Barigram upazila of Natore district on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Ariful Islam, 30, a resident of Sardarpara area under Banpara Municipality in the upazila.
Police said a motorcycle carrying him collided head-on with a Bhotbhoti (a three-wheeler) on a road in Agran Bazar area around 8:00 pm, leaving him severely injured.
He died on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, said Bonpara Highway Police Station Sub-Inspector Firoz Hossain said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSEC again puts cap on share price fall
Banks given licences to do business, not to earn Tk 10 per USD: FBCCI chief
Covid: 4 more die, 618 new cases reported
Make inter-bank forex market vibrant, bankers urge BB
College student killed, 2 others injured in 'kishore gang' attack
Five lives lost in road accidents
A large amount of waste, including plastic bottles, is thrown into the Buriganga River
Students aged  5-11yrs to be vaccinated soon


Latest News
Two children drown in Gopalganj
40 Ukrainian POWs killed by Ukrainian missile attack on Donetsk prison
11 killed as train rams microbus in Ctg
4 missing school girl from Rajshahi rescued in Dhaka's Savar
Huge screen falls on dancers in Hong Kong concert
New look Bangladesh to prove point in T20 format
Man commits suicide in city's Mohammadpur
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit amid Taiwan tension
Two farmers killed in Meherpur lightning strike
School boy killed being hit by 'police wrecker' in city
Most Read News
Loneliness, students’ modern epidemic
Those who play with fire eventually get burned: Xi Tells Biden on Taiwan
Residents of Philippines sleep outside in fear of earthquake aftershocks
Sri Lanka extends emergency amid continued crisis
Zelensky: Ukraine to incresase electricity exports to EU
Global Covid cases surpass 578 million
Study: Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of COVID-19 cases
Worst condition of city's Sarulia Road due to rain
Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology
Volatile kitchen market weighs heavy on commoners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft