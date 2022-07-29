Five lives lost in road accidents

At least five people were killed and several others injured in road accidents in Dhaka, Gopalganj and Natore on Thursday.

In the capital city, a female madrasa student died after a speeding bus hit a motorcycle at Jatrabari in Dhaka Thursday afternoon. Deceased Habiba Islam Mithila, 17, was a ninth grader at Tamirul Millat Kamil Madrasah in

Jatrabari, according to sources.

Mithila was the pillion rider on the bike of her friend Shariful Islam when the bus of Shitol Paribahan hit the two-wheeler near Saddam Market around 1:15pm. The bus then ran over her after she fell on the road, leaving her critically injured.

She was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead around 2:00pm, Shariful told journalists at the hospital. Shariful said he lives in Mirpur area. He was giving Mithila a lift to her Jatrabari residence on his way back from Signboard area when the accident happened.

Police seized the bus but its driver fled away, said Sub-Inspector Arifur Rahman of Jatrabari Police Station. The body was sent to hospital morgue for autopsy.

In another incident, a rickshaw puller was killed as a truck hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw in the capital's Bashabo area early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Halim Bepari, 55, hailed from Madaripur Sadar upazila. He lived in a rented house in the capital's Kadamtala area.

Police said the accident occurred around 4:00am when a truck hit his battery-run auto-rickshaw, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Sabujbagh Police Station Sub-Inspector Faruk Hossain said.

Our Gopalganj Correspondent added two motorcyclists have been killed and another one injured in a triangular collision among a truck, a bus and the motorcycle under Kashiani Upazila here in the small hours of Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Mofiz Molla, 22, and Maruf Molla, 18. Both were the residents of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila. They were heading towards Gopalganj town from Kashiani.

Sub Inspector (SI) Sirajul Islam of Vatiapara Highway Police said the accident occurred at Gopalpur area on Dhaka-Khulna Highway after midnight last night. They were brought to Gopalganj General Hospital where the duty doctor declared them dead.

Our Natore Correspondent writes that a motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Barigram upazila of Natore district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Ariful Islam, 30, a resident of Sardarpara area under Banpara Municipality in the upazila.

Police said a motorcycle carrying him collided head-on with a Bhotbhoti (a three-wheeler) on a road in Agran Bazar area around 8:00 pm, leaving him severely injured.

He died on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, said Bonpara Highway Police Station Sub-Inspector Firoz Hossain said.













