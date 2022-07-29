Video
Students aged  5-11yrs to be vaccinated soon

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249
Staff Correspondent  

The government has decided to administer coronavirus vaccine to the students aged 5 to 11 years soon. The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has issued an order in this regard on Thursday.
According to the order, the government has decided to vaccinate students aged 5 to 11 years as part of a series of activities to prevent the spread of Covid-19
among students. For the successful completion of this programme, the conditions must be fulfilled and the instructions must be followed.
The order signed by Shahedul Khabir Chowdhury, Director General of DSHE, all regional directors, deputy directors, principals, government and private college district education officers, head teachers have been asked to take necessary measures in this regard.
The age limit of the students will be 5 years to 11 years (11 years 364 days). Students must be registered through 'Suraksha' App to receive vaccinations. Student's birth registration number must be 17 digits. Students who do not have a 17-digit birth registration number must get a 17-digit birth registration. Heads and guardians of the concerned institutions should ensure that. Registration on Suraksha App is not mandatory for students with special needs. Students holding foreign passports shall send the information to [email protected] in prescribed format in "Excel Table" prescribed by the self-educational institution before registering through Suraksha App.
Every educational institution shall prepare the schedule for vaccination of students in such a way that no student is left out. Each institution shall conduct necessary campaigns to ensure immunization of students and inform concerned parents regularly about these activities.
Each institution shall engage required number of Scouts/Girl Guides/Rover Scouts/Girls in Rovers/Red Crescent/BNCC members as volunteers after carrying out the immunization programme in an orderly manner. Institutions which do not have such teams will form volunteer teams of their own students with required number of volunteers to conduct the activities.
Each institution shall assign the required number of teachers for the smooth running of the programme at the immunization centre.
A prescribed number of students must ensure attendance at the vaccine centre as per the prescribed schedule.
Heads of institutions shall maintain contact with the office of concerned Regional Director/Deputy Director/District Education/Upazila Secondary Education/Thana Secondary Education Officer for necessary instructions or advice regarding immunization activities.


