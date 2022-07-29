Nine out of 10 do not know cause of Hepatitis

Nine out of 10 people who are affected by Hepatitis do not know its cause said doctors.

Hepatitis gradually reduces activities of the liver. This virus enters the body through other means including contaminated water and food. Although it does not show any symptoms in the initial stage, it gradually becomes serious. If infected with this virus, there are various symptoms like water retention in the stomach, blood in the stool and vomiting of blood.

The doctors, the Hepatology Department of Kurmitola General Hospital, gave this information at a public awareness meeting after a procession at the Hospital on Thursday.

They organized this procession on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day. Hospital doctors, nurses, officials participated in the procession.

Hepatitis is an infectious disease. Its infection is seen as a silent killer. Hepatitis infection is mainly known as jaundice disease in Bangladesh.

About one crore people in the country are infected with Hepatitis B and C virus. About 5.5 per cent of the total population of the country is carriers of Hepatitis B and one per cent of people are carriers of Hepatitis C virus. Infection of these two can lead to liver cirrhosis and cancer. This type of Hepatitis is dangerous for pregnant women. In addition, Hepatitis B and D can also be infected at the same time.

Doctors said that Hepatitis 'A' and 'E' are mainly spread through contaminated food and water. Hepatitis B is primarily a sexually transmitted disease. However, it can also be passed from mother to child during pregnancy or childbirth and can be transmitted through blood. Hepatitis C is usually spread through infected blood. In this disease, the function of the liver gradually decreases.

Doctors also said that there are five viruses of hepatitis. These are A, B, C, D and E. Among these, type-B and C take malignant forms and lead to serious forms like liver cirrhosis and cancer. If left untreated in its early stages, it can become severe and completely damage the liver.

However, Brigadier General Md. Fazulal Kabir, Director of the hospital, Lt. Col. Nazmul Huda Khan, Assistant Director of the hospital and many others also spoke in the procession.











