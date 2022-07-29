HC grants bail to Shahed of Regent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday granted bail to Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammad Shahed in a corruption case filed on charge of embezzling of over Tk 2 crore from Padma Bank (formerly Farmers Bank) in order to buy an MRI machine.

The HC bench comprising Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice KM

Zahid Sarwar Kazal came up with the order after holding a hearing on a petition filed by Shahed seeking bail in the case.

The court granted bail to Shahed on the ground that he has been in jail for around two years and that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) could not submit the charge sheet of the case to the trial court.

However, Shahed could not walk out from jail as he was arrested in several other criminal cases, Deputy Attorney General KM Masud Rumy said.

ACC lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan said that the commission will appeal before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the HC order.

The ACC filed the case with its Dhaka office on July 27, 2020, against Shahed, Mahbubul Haque Chisty, former chairman of Farmer's Bank's audit committee and his son Rashedul Haque Chisty and Ibrahim Khalil, managing director of Regent Hospital.

On July 6, 2020, RAB raided the Uttara and Mirpur branches of Regent Hospital. During the operation, fake Covid test reports, and various irregularities including collection of money from patients in the name of Covid treatment were unveiled.

The next day, a case was filed against 17 people at Uttara West Police Station.

On July 15, from the border area of Satkhira, Regent Group and Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed was arrested by RAB. Shahed has been in jail since then.

In 2020, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment in an arms case.

More than 36 cases have been filed against Shahed on allegations of different irregularities.











