Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 July, 2022, 3:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HC grants bail to Shahed of Regent

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday granted bail to Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammad Shahed in a corruption case filed on charge of embezzling of over Tk 2 crore from Padma Bank (formerly Farmers Bank) in order to buy an MRI machine.
The HC bench comprising Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice KM
Zahid Sarwar Kazal came up with the order after holding a hearing on a petition filed by Shahed seeking bail in the case.
The court granted bail to Shahed on the ground that he has been in jail for around two years and that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) could not submit the charge sheet of the case to the trial court.
However, Shahed could not walk out from jail as he was arrested in several other criminal cases, Deputy Attorney General KM Masud Rumy said.
ACC lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan said that the commission will appeal before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the HC order.
The ACC filed the case with its Dhaka office on July 27, 2020, against Shahed, Mahbubul Haque Chisty, former chairman of Farmer's Bank's audit committee and his son Rashedul Haque Chisty and Ibrahim Khalil, managing director of Regent Hospital.
On July 6, 2020, RAB raided the Uttara and Mirpur branches of Regent Hospital. During the operation, fake Covid test reports, and various irregularities including collection of money from patients in the name of Covid treatment were unveiled.
The next day, a case was filed against 17 people at Uttara West Police Station.
On July 15, from the border area of Satkhira, Regent Group and Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed was arrested by RAB. Shahed has been in jail since then.
In 2020, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment in an arms case.
More than 36 cases have been filed against Shahed on allegations of different irregularities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSEC again puts cap on share price fall
Banks given licences to do business, not to earn Tk 10 per USD: FBCCI chief
Covid: 4 more die, 618 new cases reported
Make inter-bank forex market vibrant, bankers urge BB
College student killed, 2 others injured in 'kishore gang' attack
Five lives lost in road accidents
A large amount of waste, including plastic bottles, is thrown into the Buriganga River
Students aged  5-11yrs to be vaccinated soon


Latest News
Two children drown in Gopalganj
40 Ukrainian POWs killed by Ukrainian missile attack on Donetsk prison
11 killed as train rams microbus in Ctg
4 missing school girl from Rajshahi rescued in Dhaka's Savar
Huge screen falls on dancers in Hong Kong concert
New look Bangladesh to prove point in T20 format
Man commits suicide in city's Mohammadpur
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit amid Taiwan tension
Two farmers killed in Meherpur lightning strike
School boy killed being hit by 'police wrecker' in city
Most Read News
Loneliness, students’ modern epidemic
Those who play with fire eventually get burned: Xi Tells Biden on Taiwan
Residents of Philippines sleep outside in fear of earthquake aftershocks
Sri Lanka extends emergency amid continued crisis
Zelensky: Ukraine to incresase electricity exports to EU
Global Covid cases surpass 578 million
Study: Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of COVID-19 cases
Worst condition of city's Sarulia Road due to rain
Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology
Volatile kitchen market weighs heavy on commoners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft