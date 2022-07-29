Video
DB launches drives against USD hoarders, forgers in city

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent 

Detective Branch (DB) of Police will run drives to apprehend illegal US dollar hoarders  and forgers of the greenbacks.
"We must conduct raids against people involved in manufacturing  counterfeit US dollars and hoarding the currency," said  Additional Commissioner Mohammad Harun Or Rashid, DB Chief of Dhaka Metropolitan  Police (DMP), while addressing a media briefing in Dhaka  on Thursday.
 "As a part of its ongoing drive against the illegal dollar hoarders,  the DB will continue its ongoing drives in the capital to control the sudden hike in the US dollars' price that has
already created an artificial crisis of dollars in the open market," he said.
 Harun, also DMP's Additional Commissioner (investigation), said,  "The information regarding dollar hoarders is being collected."
 Against the backdrop of the rapid dollar crisis, that the country is  facing right now, he said the Bangladesh Bank, in the meantime, has  taken actions to check the rise in prices of US dollar.
He said 10 teams of the central bank visited 20 money exchangers  in Gulshan, Paltan and Motijheel in the capital on Wednesday and  collected information on dollar transactions.
 Members of the National Security Intelligence Agency were also  present during the inspection.
On July 26, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the taka hit a  record of Tk 112 in the country's kerb market due to a huge demand  in recent months.


