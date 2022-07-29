DB launches drives against USD hoarders, forgers in city

Detective Branch (DB) of Police will run drives to apprehend illegal US dollar hoarders and forgers of the greenbacks.

"We must conduct raids against people involved in manufacturing counterfeit US dollars and hoarding the currency," said Additional Commissioner Mohammad Harun Or Rashid, DB Chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), while addressing a media briefing in Dhaka on Thursday.

"As a part of its ongoing drive against the illegal dollar hoarders, the DB will continue its ongoing drives in the capital to control the sudden hike in the US dollars' price that has

already created an artificial crisis of dollars in the open market," he said.

Harun, also DMP's Additional Commissioner (investigation), said, "The information regarding dollar hoarders is being collected."

Against the backdrop of the rapid dollar crisis, that the country is facing right now, he said the Bangladesh Bank, in the meantime, has taken actions to check the rise in prices of US dollar.

He said 10 teams of the central bank visited 20 money exchangers in Gulshan, Paltan and Motijheel in the capital on Wednesday and collected information on dollar transactions.

Members of the National Security Intelligence Agency were also present during the inspection.

On July 26, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the taka hit a record of Tk 112 in the country's kerb market due to a huge demand in recent months.












