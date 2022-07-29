Video
Meaningless Russia-Ukraine war benefitting only arms producers: PM

Sanctions and counter sanctions pose threats to global economy

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks while inaugurating 24 Technical Training Centres (TTCs) including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Centennial TTC at the upazila level, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

Terming the Ukraine-Russia war as meaningless Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said only arms producers are profitting from the conflict.
"this war is meaningless. Because we are witnessing that only the arms producers are making profits. The lives of the common people are endangered due to this war," she observed.
The Prime Minister said this while inaugurating Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Centennial Technical Training Centre in Tungipara and 23 other technical training centres in various upazilas across the country.
The programme was held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium while the PM joined virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
Hasina said that this war comes with sanctions and counter-sanctions threatening the global economy.
"Developed countries are facing severe problems. They have now started to save electricity and fuel oil, they are in anxiety about food security and taking various steps for that," she added.
The Premier said that countries like Bangladesh which have started a journey towards a specific goal to become developed is facing severe hurdles due to this war.
"This is very much regretful. But we must not stop our advancement," she said.
The PM mentioned that the war struck when the world was facing coronavirus pandemic and resultant economic recession.
"To save the fuel oil all countries have taken various types of initiatives and we are also following that," she said.     -UNB


