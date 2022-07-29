6 to die for 1971 war crimes in Khulna

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Thursday sentenced six people to death for committing crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War in Khulna.

The convicts are: Amjad Hossain Howladar, Sahar Ali Sardar, Atiyar Rahman, Motachim Billah, Kamal Uddin Goldar, and Nazrul Islam. Of them, Nazrul Islam is absconding.

A three-member ICT bench headed by Justice Md Shahinur Islam delivered the verdict in presence of five accused among six. All of the convicts made accused of war crimes in Botiaghata Upazila.

Prosecutor Sabina Yesmin Khan stood for the

state, while Abdus Sattar Palwan represented the accused

Seven suspects were named in the case and six were arrested. However, one of them - Mozahar Ali Sheikh - died of natural causes before the indictment. The court then took cognisance of charges against six suspects.

The investigation of the case started on November 15 in 2015. On August 8 in 2017, a seven-volume 1,027-page report was submitted to the tribunal against the accused.

The report says on August 10 in 1971, at least five Razakars including Amjad Hossain Howladar tortured, kidnapped, and murdered Shanti Lata Mandal of a village in Botiaghata upazila.

On August 15, the accused captured, tortured, and fatally shot unarmed Haridas Majumdar after attacking a house in Purbahalia village of the same upazila. On October 21, they set fire to at least six houses in Sukhdara village in an attempt to wipe out the Hindu community.

Four unarmed Hindu men were killed and their houses were looted.

On November 29, the accused attacked Baroaria village of the upazila and killed freedom fighters Jyotish Mandal and Abdul Aziz.

Amjad Hossain Howladar is accused of all four offenses mentioned in the investigation report.

He was a supporter of the Convention Muslim League during the Liberation War.

The prosecution accused them of four counts of charges that include murder, genocide, illegal detention, torture, kidnapping, looting and arson.

The formal investigation of the case started on Nov 15, 2015, and the report was filed with the tribunal on August 8, 2017.

The trial proceedings kicked off the following year after the tribunal framed charges against the accused.

Sixteen witnesses testified for the prosecution against the accused in the case.











