Political parties asked to hold inter-party dialogues: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal asked the political parties to hold dialogue among them and bring political stability in the country for holding free and fair elections.

He made this request on the tenth day of a series of dialogues with political parties at the Agargaon EC building on Thursday.

"It will be much easier for the Election Commission (EC) to conduct elections if political stability can bring through politics. That is why political parties should discuss with each other along with the EC."

Habibul Awal, promised to do his best to hold a neutral and peaceful election and said, "The EC will give maximum effort to ensure voting rights of the people."

Mentioning that it is not possible for the CEC to control politics, Habibul Awal said to the political parties, "We are not as powerful as political people. Politicians are more responsible than the Commission to conduct a fair election. That is why we have great expectations from them, to resolve political issues and assist the EC in holding a fair and impartial election."

The CEC also said that if all the parties are in the election field, the EC will be able to prevent any evil forces.

On this day, the members of EC held meetings with the representatives of Gana Forum, Bangladesh Tariqat Federation and National Awami Party (NAP) Bangladesh.

EC also invited Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) on Thursday but they did not participate at the EC dialogue. CPB presented their demands regarding the election in a press conference at their political party office Mukti Bhaban in Purana Paltan.

Bangladesh Tariqat Federation (BTF) wants the use of electronic voting machines (EVM) in the half of constitutional seats during general election.

The party also made 11 proposals including the formation of a special election monitoring cell. BTF Secretary General Dr Syed Rezaul Haque Chandpuri forwarded the proposals in written form.

On the other hand, the Gana Forum said against the EVM and proposed to introduce a neutral government system during the general election. The party also proposed to give judicial power to the EC, form an all-party observation team and prepare a list and send it to the political parties.

Gana Forum also wants transparent ballot boxes and publish the list of international election observers a month before the election.

A delegation of 11 members participated in the dialogue under the leadership of MP Mokabbir Khan, executive member of Gana Forum.

Bangladesh National Awami Party (Bangladesh NAP) has proposed the appointment of returning officers from the armed forces in the 12th National Assembly elections. At the same time, the party has made a series of proposals including not using Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), introduction of bi-cameral Parliament system and increase in the number of seats in Parliament.

An 11-member delegation led by Bangladesh NAP Chairman Jebel Rahman Gani participated in the dialogue.

Bangladesh Awami League and Jatiya Party will discuss with EC on Sunday, the last day of dialogue.

Ruhin Hossain Prince, General Secretary of the party, presented a written statement at the CPB press conference. President Mohammad Shah Alam, Deputy General Secretary Mihir Ghosh spoke among others.

In the written statement CPB demanded to form a government during general elections, EC should take responsibility to ensure equal playing field for all candidates, introduce 'no' vote, stop illegal money and muscle power in election.











