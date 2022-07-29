BD starts permitting agencies to send workers to Malaysia  

The government has started giving permits to country's recruiting agencies to send Bangladeshi migrants to Malaysia against the demand letters being issued from the South Asian worker receiving country to meet up their demands of foreign workers amid protest of the recruiting agencies deprived of sending migrants due to a 25-BRA (Bangladeshi Recruiting Agencies) syndicate.

According to the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET), it has received demand letters for clearing proposals for some 600 Bangladeshi migrants till Wednesday. Permits are being given scrutinizing the demand letters against the recruiting agencies which have received letters from the employers in Malaysia.

While addressing a programme in Dhaka on Thursday, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed also informed the development in sending Bangladeshi migrants to Malaysia.

"The permits for sending Bangladeshi migrants to Malaysia are being given following the conditions of the bilateral agreement signed in December 19 last year. The authorities concerned have been working on the issue including

scrutinization of the demand letters issued by the Malaysian authorities. Hopefully, it would be possible to start sending migrants to the country soon by completing all procedures," he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 24 Technical Training Centres (TTCs) including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Centennial TTC at the upazila level.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the TTCs including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Centennial TTC joining the function virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence. The BMET organised the programme at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

Imran Ahmed said, "We have already received some demand letters from the country. How many migrants - either one lakh or two lakh - would be sent this year will depend on our sending capacity. If we can send the demanded workers faster, more demands may come from Malaysia."

"Along with the procedures of sending migrants to Malaysia, the government has already signed a deal with Greece to send migrants legally. It's the fast deal with any one of the European countries for our migrants market. We were keen on signing the deal with Greece, so that we can send migrants in legal channels," he said, adding, "Hopefully, Bangladeshi migrants can be sent to some other EU countries by signing such agreements soon."

In last December, Bangladesh and Malaysia signed a agreement (Memorandum of Understanding) to start recruiting Bangladeshi migrants to Malaysia after around three and a half year.

Following the agreement, the Malaysian employers will bear all expenses including air fares while the intending Bangladeshi jobseekers have to pay some other expenditure at Bangladesh part. To bear the expenses, Bangladesh has fixed some Tk 80,000 for the jobseekers.

Bangladesh has already set a guideline for registration, selection and sending the migrants including registering the intending migrants through BMET and a private organization. The intending migrants have to be registered for travelling to the country with a job and pay fees through banking channels.

According to the BMET sources, the authority has started registering and selecting employment in Malaysia. Same time, they have also started clearing the demand letters following the demands of the Malaysian employers and prayers of the local recruiting agencies.

According to the recruiting agency sources, the Malaysian government has issued the demand letters against the 25-BRAs which were selected by the Human Resources Ministry. The recruiting agencies from both the countries have been protesting the decision of Malaysian authorities claiming the initiative as part of further syndication like the years of 2016 to 2018.

The Malaysian government led by Mahathir Mohammad suspended recruiting Bangladeshi migrants after resuming power in 2018 raising charges of taking additional fees and human trafficking in the name of migration as only 10 BRAs were sending migrants to the country taking higher fees than the fixed rate.

After an effort of around three years, Malaysia agreed to hire more migrants from Bangladesh and signed a deal with the government. But, a syndicate of 25-BRAs including some members of the previous 10-BRA syndicate managed to grab the market again managing Malaysian government where a Bangladeshi origin Malaysian businessman Amin Bin Abdun Noor played a key role.

When contacted with Ruhul Amin Swapan of Bangladesh's Cathersis International, a key player of the 25-BRA syndicate, he didn't make a comment on the issue.

Ali Haider Chowdhury, former secretary general of BAIRA (Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies) and BAIRA Anti-Syndicate Grand Alliance, told this correspondent that they have nothing to do, if the government allows a few of the recruiting agencies to send migrants to Malaysia.

"Though the government has started clearing the demands, it would take some times more to start sending migrants there after completing all procedures including selection of the jobseekers and medical tests. In the meantime, some development can happen including changing the recruitment procedures. Hope it would happen soon," he said, adding, "If that doesn't happen, there's nothing to do about it."













