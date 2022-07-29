26 test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, July 28: A total of 26 people were tested positive for Covid-19 during last 24 hours while the Covid-19 infection rate in the district is 9.88 percent.

With the diagnosis of 26 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 128,483 in the district and number of healed Covid-19 patients reached 126,681 with the recovery of 21 more patients during the time, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.

The average recovery rate currently stands at 98.85 percent, he said, adding with no new death recorded during the period, the death toll remains steady at 1,367.

A total of 54 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different hospitals.