20,000 meters of net seized from Halda River

CHATTOGRAM, July 28: A team of Sadarght River Police in a drive seized 20,000 meters of current net from different areas of Halda River under Raozan upazila on Thursday morning.

The team led by Officer-in-Charge of Sadarght River Police ABM Mizanur Rahman conducted the drive in Noapara, Chiyachar and north Mohora areas of Halda River and seized the net. The team will conduct the drive to protect the only natural fish breeding ground, its dolphin and biodiversity of Bangabandhu Fisheries Heritage Halda River. -BSS











