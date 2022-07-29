Video
Friday, 29 July, 2022, 3:17 PM
Fake note-making factory seized, owner held

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 253

Detectives of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in a drive have arrested the mastermind of the gang with huge counterfeit currencies and fake money-making equipments from a flat in House No-11 of Chand Udyan Housing Area under Mohammadpur Police Station.
Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid, the chief of Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told newsmen that they arrested Md Humayan Kabir, mastermind of the gang on Thursday night.
Counterfeit currency, worth about Taka 16 lakh, one laptop used for making fake note, one printer, one laminating machine, one kauta pasting gum, three money-making dices, two bundles of foil paper, two packets of paper for money-making, one cutter and two mobile sets from the house.
The DB head said they have been doing this illegal business for long. They use to make Taka 60 lakh every month.
He said these fake notes are being spread across the country through 4-5 control groups. Factory owner gets Taka 10,000 for every Taka 100,000 fake. An accused of four fake money-making cases, another case was filed with the Special Powers Act at Mohammadpur Police Station in this connection.    -BSS


