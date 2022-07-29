Rickshaw puller killed in city road crash

A 55-year-old rickshaw puller was killed when a truck knocked him down at Bashabo in the city early Thursday, said police.

The deceased was identified as Halim Bepari, son of Momin Bepari of Madaripur upazila. He was a resident of Kadamtala area.

Faruk Hossain, sub-inspector of Sabujbagh Police Station, said the accident occurred around 4 am when the truck hit the battery-run auto-rickshaw, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 8 pm. -UNB







