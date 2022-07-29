RU implementing Tk 512cr infrastructural dev projects

RAJSHAHI, July 28: Rajshahi University (RU) has been implementing various types of need-based infrastructural development projects aimed at infusing furthermore dynamism into its academic, research and administrative activities.

The works being implemented under a project titled "Physical Infrastructure Development Project of Rajshahi University" involving around Taka 512 crore will provide improved facilities for the students as well as teachers and others concerned. The RU administration revealed this while addressing a meeting with the Secretary to the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Education Ministry Abu Bakar Siddique at the university conference hall Wednesday afternoon.

Vice-chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar, Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Sultan-ul-Islam, Treasurer Prof Obayedur Rahman Pramanik and Registrar Prof Abdus Salam, among others, joined the meeting.

The secretary also inspected some of the ongoing and finished development works.

Construction works of Rajshahi University Sheikh Russell Model School has been completed involving around Taka 11 crore aims at furthermore expansion of RU's school education area. A four-storied school building has been built on 1.3 acres of land adjacent to Zubery International Guest House. The school has various facilities including Bangabandhu Corner, IT Room, In-house Sports Arrangement, open stage and playground.

Besides, unfinished construction works of the fourth science building, fourth arts building, agriculture faculty building and fine arts building were completed.

Under the project, a twenty-storey science building and three ten-storey buildings namely Jononetry Sheikh Hasina Hall including swimming pool, Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Hall and Teachers Quarter are being constructed. -BSS













