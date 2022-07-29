Garments export from Mongla Port begins after Padma Bridge opening

KHULNA, July 28: The apparel manufacturers of Dhaka on Thursday started export of huge garment items through Mongla Port for the first time after opening of the Padma Bridge.

A foreign ship 'MARKS NESAN', belongs to Panama flag left the jetty No-8 of the country's second largest seaport to Poland this morning, said an official of the port authority.

A total of 27 garment factories have been exporting their readymade garment (RMG) items, including T-shirt, Jersey, Cardigan, Trousers and Kids item.

Chairman of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Rear Admiral Md Musa said garment owners have started shipping of RMG items from the port after few days of the Padma Bridge opening.

Commodities handling for foreign ship are now very easier, speedy and safe through this port, he said.

Businessmen are now showing their keen interest to export their products through Mongla port as transportation cost has been reduced after opening of the Padma Bridge, the Chairman added.

Now distance from Dhaka to Mongla is around 170 kilometers after opening of the Padma Bridge while Dhaka to Chittagong is around 260 kilometers, 90 kilometers less than Chattogram port, the official added.











