

Surge in Dengue outbreak



However, average number of Dengue patients hospitalised per day is recorded to be 37 this month alone, checking the commencement of crest dengue season this year.



Dengue is usually found and spreads in tropical and sub-tropical climates worldwide, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas. But this year the surge in patients are startling.



Despite a number of measures to deter the spread of Dengue, this season is proving out to be a challenging one.



With regard to strains, Aedes mosquitoes can contain four types of viruses. Type 1 and type 2 were prevalent till 2016 and type 3 has its predominance since 2017. A fifth type could well be detected any time sooner or later.



It is reassuring that health and city corporation authorities are on the right track in detecting and preventing the spread of Dengue, but are they enough?



Both city corporations in the capital have set up control rooms to conduct anti-mosquito combing operations. They have also taken steps to remove and clean stagnant water, and locate breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes.



We feel it is important to include more areas under the regular mosquito spraying programme.



However, almost every year we come across regular news reports on several drives being carried out by the two city corporations, but their outcomes are markedly inconsistent. This begs the question - Why are we repeatedly failing? Earlier reports by experts have suggested that we lack the health care infrastructure to fight this disease, from both doctors to research workers.



This year, the authorities would do well to review and bring changes to their existing practices.



However, good that our authorities are taking the Dengue outbreak as seriously as it must be taken, and are planning plans to nip it in the bud gives us hope to control and prevent a wider outbreak.



While we continue to curb growing Covid-19 cases, we should be more efficient managing Dengue cases. This is often a repeating issue, and it is time we find a lasting solution to it.



Both prevention and long-term measures are important in this regard. We need to both target and eliminate the environmental hazards that contribute to this disease and bolster our health care system for better protection.



Last but never the least, we find it essential to carry out a countrywide mass awareness programme, so to inform as well as educate the masses on how to protect themselves from contracting the lethal fever.



