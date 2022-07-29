Video
Letter To the Editor

Ensure flood affected women with sanitary health facilities

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
For proper reproductive health, sanitary pads play an essential role for women. It is mainly used to protect women's menstruation health from any untoward external contamination posing threat of various diseases.

 The menstruation cycle does not stop for floods or pandemics. After the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic, women faced an acute shortage of period products.

However, many NGOs helped women with adequate sanitary pads. Flood usually impedes normal life. Government has already provided flood affected with relief materials including food grains- pulses, rice, oil, salt, utensils, and many more. But supply of adequate sanitary pads should also be ensured as it is a health concern for our women.

We expect authority concerned will take the issue into their account.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research assistant. Bioinformatics Research Lab Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)



