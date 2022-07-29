

Bangladesh & international social security scheme



Such agreements establish a legal framework to coordinate social security schemes between countries. They provide the legal context to protect migrant workers' rights, and close gaps in social security coverage. The agreements ensure that periods of employment in other signatory countries are considered in granting the right to social benefits for migrant workers, dependent on the completion of a qualifying period.



With increased international mobility in recent decades, a growing number of countries have been developing such agreements. Nevertheless, more work is needed on the implementation of effective mechanisms to protect the social rights of migrant workers.



SSA is an agreement that provides for the protection of the interests of cross-border workers. Basically, the SSA avoids 'double coverage' and treats the workers of both the host country and the home country equally especially in terms of social security.



In addition to providing better social security coverage for active workers, international social security agreements help assure continuity of benefit protection for persons who have acquired social security credits under one country's system.



With globalization, people are increasingly moving on to other countries for employment. Such agreements assure that retirement benefits are not lost for people who divide their service time between countries.



Such agreement is based on the concept of shared responsibility. Shared responsibility agreements are reciprocal. Partner countries under each agreement make concessions against their social security qualification rules so that people covered by the agreement may access payments for which they might otherwise fail to qualify.



Bangladesh doesn't have any such SSA with any country of the world. India has signed social security agreements with 19 countries. Pakistan has agreement with few countries including Libya. Canada currently has international social security agreements with over 50 countries.



These agreements coordinate pension programmes for people who have lived or worked in two countries. Included in the 50 countries are the United States, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, as well as many smaller countries. The United States has bilateral Social Security agreements with 30 countries.



The agreements improve benefit protection for workers who have divided their careers between the United States and another country. They also eliminate dual Social Security coverage and taxes for multinational companies and expatriate workers.



Generally, three types of benefits are accorded under an SSA. They are:

1. Detachment: This implies the elimination of dual contribution, that is, employees moving for employment to any country with which there is an SSA are exempt from making social security contributions in the host country for a specified period (specific to each SSA), provided they continue to make social security contributions in their home countries. This benefit can be achieved if the employee submits a 'Certificate of Coverage' (CoC) from the home social security authorities with the host country social security authorities.



2. Exportability: This is the exportability of pension clause under which an employee can choose to receive social security benefits in their host country or their home country without any reduction in the benefits. This allows employees who have been receiving social security benefits in their host country to export the benefits to their home country or to their beneficiaries on retirement or the completion of their work in the host country.



3. Totalization: Under totalization of benefits clause, the period of service rendered by an employee in a foreign country is counted for deciding the eligibility for benefits, but the quantum of payment is limited to the length of service, on a pro-rata basis.



The first SSA India signed was with Belgium in 2006. It became operational in 2009. Due to the agreement between Canada and India, if an Indian lived or worked in Canada and worked in India, or s/he is the survivor of someone who has lived or worked in Canada and worked in India, the person may be eligible for pensions or benefits from India or Canada, or both.



If someone is the widow, widower, child or eligible individual of a person who contributed to both the Canada Pension Plan and the EPS the pension programmes of both countries, this agreement may help you qualify for Canadian survivor benefits and Indian survivor benefits. If one Indian, or the deceased, did not contribute to the Indian EPS since 1995, or contributed to the EPS but have received a lump-sum withdrawal of those contributions, this Agreement will not assist you in qualifying for a Canadian or an Indian pension.



This agreement will enable Canada and India to coordinate pension benefits and contributions for people who have lived or worked in both countries. The agreement will coordinate the operation of Canada's Old Age Security and Canada Pension Plan programmes with certain comparable pension programs of India. Canada has signed 59 international social security agreements, of which 57 are in force.



In Bangladesh, a provident fund created under Labour Act 2006 is deemed to be a government established for the purposes of the purposes of the Provident Funds Act, 1925 as per section no 264 of Labour act 2006. Employees' provident fund is classified into 4 categories: Statutory Provident Fund, Recognized Provident Fund, Unrecognized Provident Fund and Public Provident Fund. A provident fund is an investment fund that is voluntarily established by Employer and employees to serve as long term savings to support an employee's retirement.



An organization that employs 20 people or more, it is mandatory for you to register under the EPF scheme. If your organization employs less than 20 people, they can still opt to register under the scheme.



On the other hand about one crore Bangladeshi expatriates working in many countries of the world particularly in Middle East. The workers are deprived of pensions and other benefits.



Bangladesh may also consider evaluating the labour laws and pension scheme of other countries so that Bangladesh may initiate discussion to include expatriates under international pension scheme.

The writer is non-government adviser, Bangladesh Competition Commission













