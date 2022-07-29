

Individual’s role in tackling energy crisis



However, the word is on the verge of extinction in this nation due to the success of the current administration in making power accessible. The recent conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the uncertainty brought about in the global energy market are having an impact on our nation's electricity and energy sectors.



In addition, the country's power production has already encountered challenges brought on by the anomalous rise in prices on the global market and the decline in the supply of basic fuel for electricity generation. The issue of load shedding to balance the generated power supply has thus returned to being a common occurrence.



As a result, the oppressive summer heat and intense heat have gotten worse. Although the administration has taken a number of steps to address the power issue, no one can anticipate how long it will last. Therefore, there is no other choice except to use personal safety measures when utilizing electricity.



Electricity is a national and international asset, not someone's personal possession. Therefore, it is the responsibility of every resident of the state to ensure that it is used properly in order to aid in the resolution of the situation. Without coordinated efforts from everyone, proper use of these collective resources cannot be guaranteed.



Therefore, we should all be aware of each other's positions in light of this crucial issue and numerous government measures. In this situation, there is no other way to stop electricity wastage. If an economical attitude is developed toward the use of electricity, the total demand for power can be comparatively decreased.



In this situation, the first step is to locate any area where electricity is being used inefficiently, to guarantee that use is limited, and to look for alternative sources of electricity. The utilization of renewable natural resources must be enhanced in order to lessen our excessive reliance on technology, which is driving up demand for electricity.



Furthermore, by doing the following actions, it is feasible to significantly lower the amount of electricity that is wasted. One such example is 1. Using the microwave, rice cooker, and curry cooker as little as possible, and not turning on fans, lights, the P, C, oven, etc. unless absolutely required.



2. Avoid attaching the charger to several spots on the wall unless absolutely necessary. Some electricity will be saved from waste by doing this. 3. Making repairs to damaged electrical connections. 4. Electric fans and lighting use electronics regulators. 5. Since energy-saving bulbs consume significantly less electricity than standard bulbs when used every day, it should be urged to use them. 6. Since fans use less energy than ACs do, switching to fans in the near future may be the wisest course of action. 7. Making the most of daylight by leaving the house's doors and windows open and avoiding using the lights during the day.



Aside from that, it's important to refrain from using extravagances like a washing machine, a hair dryer, or a fan to dry your garments right now. Sunlight and solar power are your greatest bet in this situation. Reducing reliance on heaters or geysers to heat water, acclimating to daylight, cutting back on festival lighting, and avoiding the wasteful use of electricity in shopping centers, markets, restaurants, etc.

"Don't Burn Candle in Day Light". "A person who lights a wax lamp at day time for his mental recreation, won't get light at his homein time of need and see a lamp atthe night hour. (A famous quotation from a Bengali poem written by Krishna Chandra Mazumdar)



This is the right time to put this passage that you learned as a youngster into practice. Otherwise, we won't be able to tolerate the current electricity crisis much longer. In addition, more power outages would hurt the economy of the nation.



Sadly, despite the government's numerous recommendations on how to use electricity, we continue to be idle. The primary causes of this apathy are our comfort-oriented mindset and the accessibility of power. However, there aren't many safeguards in place at the moment to handle unforeseen circumstances. What will the outcome of my prudence in this circumstance be!



We must abandon this notion. Instead, if at all feasible, acquaintances, neighbours, and family members should be made aware of the negative effects of electricity waste on the national economy. If necessary, public awareness should be raised by advertising, leaflet distribution, or social media initiatives. Since a nation is made up of all its citizens,therefore, every one of our unique initiatives can play a key role in resolving the country's crisis.



For this reason, it is vital that we become aware of how we utilize power in all of our everyday household tasks.



Additionally, there is no other option to find alternate energy sources in order to find a long-term solution to the power situation. Solar energy, current and hydropower, wind farms, domestic wind energy, geothermal energy, and ocean thermal energy are a few examples of these sources. By assuring the economic use of electricity, it is possible to alleviate the electricity crisis for both the present and future generations.

The writer is a teacher

















There is no other option outside exercising individual caution to lessen Bangladesh's energy issue. Oil, coal, and natural gas used to produce electricity are important indicators of a nation's overall economic success. Even a few years ago, the term "load shedding" was not novel in the context of our nation because it was necessary to assure the correct supply of this generated electricity.However, the word is on the verge of extinction in this nation due to the success of the current administration in making power accessible. The recent conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the uncertainty brought about in the global energy market are having an impact on our nation's electricity and energy sectors.In addition, the country's power production has already encountered challenges brought on by the anomalous rise in prices on the global market and the decline in the supply of basic fuel for electricity generation. The issue of load shedding to balance the generated power supply has thus returned to being a common occurrence.As a result, the oppressive summer heat and intense heat have gotten worse. Although the administration has taken a number of steps to address the power issue, no one can anticipate how long it will last. Therefore, there is no other choice except to use personal safety measures when utilizing electricity.Electricity is a national and international asset, not someone's personal possession. Therefore, it is the responsibility of every resident of the state to ensure that it is used properly in order to aid in the resolution of the situation. Without coordinated efforts from everyone, proper use of these collective resources cannot be guaranteed.Therefore, we should all be aware of each other's positions in light of this crucial issue and numerous government measures. In this situation, there is no other way to stop electricity wastage. If an economical attitude is developed toward the use of electricity, the total demand for power can be comparatively decreased.In this situation, the first step is to locate any area where electricity is being used inefficiently, to guarantee that use is limited, and to look for alternative sources of electricity. The utilization of renewable natural resources must be enhanced in order to lessen our excessive reliance on technology, which is driving up demand for electricity.Furthermore, by doing the following actions, it is feasible to significantly lower the amount of electricity that is wasted. One such example is 1. Using the microwave, rice cooker, and curry cooker as little as possible, and not turning on fans, lights, the P, C, oven, etc. unless absolutely required.2. Avoid attaching the charger to several spots on the wall unless absolutely necessary. Some electricity will be saved from waste by doing this. 3. Making repairs to damaged electrical connections. 4. Electric fans and lighting use electronics regulators. 5. Since energy-saving bulbs consume significantly less electricity than standard bulbs when used every day, it should be urged to use them. 6. Since fans use less energy than ACs do, switching to fans in the near future may be the wisest course of action. 7. Making the most of daylight by leaving the house's doors and windows open and avoiding using the lights during the day.Aside from that, it's important to refrain from using extravagances like a washing machine, a hair dryer, or a fan to dry your garments right now. Sunlight and solar power are your greatest bet in this situation. Reducing reliance on heaters or geysers to heat water, acclimating to daylight, cutting back on festival lighting, and avoiding the wasteful use of electricity in shopping centers, markets, restaurants, etc."Don't Burn Candle in Day Light". "A person who lights a wax lamp at day time for his mental recreation, won't get light at his homein time of need and see a lamp atthe night hour. (A famous quotation from a Bengali poem written by Krishna Chandra Mazumdar)This is the right time to put this passage that you learned as a youngster into practice. Otherwise, we won't be able to tolerate the current electricity crisis much longer. In addition, more power outages would hurt the economy of the nation.Sadly, despite the government's numerous recommendations on how to use electricity, we continue to be idle. The primary causes of this apathy are our comfort-oriented mindset and the accessibility of power. However, there aren't many safeguards in place at the moment to handle unforeseen circumstances. What will the outcome of my prudence in this circumstance be!We must abandon this notion. Instead, if at all feasible, acquaintances, neighbours, and family members should be made aware of the negative effects of electricity waste on the national economy. If necessary, public awareness should be raised by advertising, leaflet distribution, or social media initiatives. Since a nation is made up of all its citizens,therefore, every one of our unique initiatives can play a key role in resolving the country's crisis.For this reason, it is vital that we become aware of how we utilize power in all of our everyday household tasks.Additionally, there is no other option to find alternate energy sources in order to find a long-term solution to the power situation. Solar energy, current and hydropower, wind farms, domestic wind energy, geothermal energy, and ocean thermal energy are a few examples of these sources. By assuring the economic use of electricity, it is possible to alleviate the electricity crisis for both the present and future generations.The writer is a teacher