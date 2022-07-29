Lightning strike kills two in Dinajpur, Kurigram  

A schoolboy and a woman have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Kurigram, in two days.

DINAJPUR: A schoolboy was killed by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Nirob Rahman, 13, son of Mostafizur Rahman, a resident of Chuniapara Village in the upazila. He was a student of Dinajpur Police Lines High School.

Quoting locals, Inspector of Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station Golam Mawla said thunderbolt struck Nirob at around 3:30 pm when he went out of the house along with his cousin during the rain, which left him unconscious.

He was rescued and rushed to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead, the police official added.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A woman was killed by lightning strike and her granddaughter injured in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Bulbuli Khatun, 55, wife of Azad Ali, a resident of Darichar Panchpada Village under Dhamshreni Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Bulbuli Khatun and her granddaughter were working in a field next to their house in the afternoon.

Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on them, leaving the duo critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Bulbuli dead.