Four murdered, 22 injured in four districts

Four people including a minor child have allegedly been murdered and at least 22 others injured in separate incidents in four districts- Narayanganj, Thakurgaon, Bogura and Madaripur, in two days.

NARAYANGANJ: Two people including a college student were murdered in separate incidents in Siddhirganj and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.

A teenage boy was killed and two others were inujured in an attack by 'kishore gang' in Siddhirganj Upazila on Wednesday night.

Deceased Imon, 17, was the son of Md Shah Alam, a resident of Bagmara area. He was a student of a local college.

Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Siddhirganj Police Station (PS) Abdul Wahab said Imon and Russel were friends. But Imon used to avoid Russel as he is involved in various misdeeds which made Russel angered.

As a sequel to it, Russel along with some 'kishore gang' members in the area attacked on Imon, Shahriar and Ronny with lethal weapons at night, leaving the trio seriously injured.

The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared Imon dead.

Imon's mother Shahinur Begum said, "We heard about the clash between two groups in Nagar area. Later, found Imon and two others in pool of blood on the scene."

However, the injured college students are currently undergoing treatment at the DMCH, the SI added.

Siddhirganj PS OC Moshiur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to nab the culprits.

Earlier, a man was stabbed to death allegedly by his brother-in-law in Sadar upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Hashem Molla, 50, was a resident of Char Kashipur area in the upazila.

Quoting locals, police said Hashem was stabbed by his brother-in-law Al Amin of the same area when he was going to protest the torture on his sister.

Later on, Hashem was rescued in critical condition and taken to the DMCH, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

The deceased's younger brother Jamal Hossain lodged a murder case with Fatullah Model PS accusing Al Amin in this regard.

Fatullah Model PS Inspector Mohammad Ziaul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the accused.

THAKURGAON: A minor child was allegedly killed in a police shooting during a clash in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Wednesday during the union parishad (UP) election.

The deceased was identified as two-year-old Asha of the upazila, said Ranisankail Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sohel Sultan Zulkar Nain.

Asha's mother went to Bhangbari Polling Centre to learn about the Bachore UP election results. At one stage, supporters of two member candidates locked into a clash there.

The child died on the spot in the lap of her mother as police opened fire to bring the situation under control, Zulkar Nain said.

Later on, agitated locals brought out a procession carrying Asha's body.

Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, the UNO added.

BOGURA: A young man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Amit Hossain, 27, son of Zafrul Islam, hailed from Gaibandha District.

Mokamtola Police Outpost SI Ripon Mia said police recovered the body from a lane inside Dakumara Haat on Wednesday afternoon and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Some injury marks were found on the body, adding that SI Ripon assumed Amit might have been killed being beaten by the locals after he had been caught on suspicion of theft on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Shibganj PS OC Deepak Kumar Das said police are working to identify the reasons behind the death of Amit and arrest those involved in the incident.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: At least 20 people sustained injuries in a clash between two factions of the ruling Awami League (AL) over establishing supremacy in Palashbari Union of Mohammadpur Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The identities of the injured could not be known immediately.

According to locals, former Palashbari UP Rabiul Islam and Union AL President Golzar Rahman have long been at loggerheads over establishing dominance in the area.

As a sequel to the enmity, supporters of Rabiul and Golzar were locked in an altercation on Tuesday.

The altercation turned violent when both the groups attacked each other with lethal weapons, leaving 20 people injured, said Mohammadpur PS OC Ikram Hossain.

The injured were admitted to Faridpur Upazila Health Complex and Lohagara Hospital in Narail, the OC said.

Police claimed that several houses were also vandalised during the clash.

Later on, police went to the scene and brought the situation under control, said the OC, adding that a case was filed with the PS in connection with the violence.











