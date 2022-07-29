Three people electrocuted

Three people including a woman and a minor boy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Pabna and Mymensingh, in three days.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A housewife was electrocuted in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ramela Khatun, 45, wife of Kanchu Mia, a resident of Mallickpur Village under Nagar Union in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Sanwar Hossain said Ramela Begum came in contact with live electricity at noon while she was switching on a table fan in the house, which left her dead on the spot, the UP member added.

CHATMOHAR, PABNA: A man was electrocuted in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Roni, hailed from Charghat Upazila in Rajshahi District. He worked as a lineman at Chatmohar.

Pabna Palli Bidyut Samity-1 sources said Abdur Roni came in contact with live electricity while he was working in the officers' club on the Chatmohar Upazila Parishad premises at around 12pm, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Chatmohar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the lineman dead.

Assistant General Manager of Pabna Palli Bidyut Samity-1 Md Alhaj Uddin confirmed the incident.

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: A minor boy was electrocuted in Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rahat Sheikh, 9, son of Tainus Sheikh, a resident of Hoglapasha Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rahat came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was climbing on a tree in the area, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, members of Fire Service & Civil Defence Station recovered the body.











