Two minors drown in Chattogram, Panchagarh

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Panchagarh, in two days.

CHATTOGRAM: A minor child drowned in a pond in Mirsharai Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Humaira, 1, daughter of Md Ripon, a resident of Chuni Mijhirtek area under Ichhakhali Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Humaira fell down into a pond next to her house in the afternoon while she was playing near its bank.

Later on, the family members recovered her body from the pond.

Ichhakhali Union Parishad Chairman Nurul Mustafa confirmed the incident.

BODA, PANCHAGARH: A minor child drowned in a pond in Boda Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim, 7, son of Fazibur Rahman, a resident of Bodapara area under Amarkhana Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Abdur Rahmi fell down into a pond next to his house while playing near its bank at night.

Later on, the family members recovered his body from the pond.











