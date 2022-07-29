

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, MP, as the chief guest, inaugurating the renovation and development programme of Shaheed Smriti Government College at Muktagachha in Mymensingh on Thursday. Principal of the college Professor Md Idrees Ali presided over the programme. Muktagacha Municipality Mayor Alhaj Billal Hossain Sarkar, Upazila AL leader Azizul Haque Idu, Upazila Parishad Acting Chairman Arab Ali and Executive Engineer Yusuf Ali were also present there. Under the college development project, the newly renovated college principal's office, a road and the college auditorium were opened by the State Minister. photo: observer