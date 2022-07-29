KCC announces Tk 861cr budget

KHULNA, July 28: Khulna City Corporation (KCC) has announced its annual budget of Tk 861.06 crore for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleq made the announcement at Shaheed Altaf Auditorium in Nagar Bhaban on Thursday.

In the last 2021-22 financial year, the budget was Tk 608.02 crore, and the revised budget was Tk 450.65 crore. The rate of implementation of the budget was 74.12 per cent.

Revenue expenditure in the proposed budget has been estimated at Tk 192.11 crore while development expenditure at Tk 668.95 crore.

The mayor said that no new tax has been imposed in the budget. The corporation has a plan to increase its revenue by collecting dues of municipality taxes, levying taxes on all newly constructed establishments as per the existing rules, and expanding its own source of income.

In the budget, Tk 56.31 crore has been earmarked for annual development works. Of these, 42.37 crore has been fixed for public works, Tk 50 lakh for veterinary sector, Tk18.88 crore for conservancy sector, and Tk10.27 crore for health sector.

President of KCC's Finanance and Establishment Affairs Standing Committee Councilor Sheikh Md Gausul Azam presided over the event.














