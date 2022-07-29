13 killed, 52 injured in road mishaps

A total of 13 people including a minor girl have been killed and at least 52 others injured in separate road accidents in 11 districts- Gazipur, Moulvibazar, Rajshahi, Noakhali, Naogaon, Rangpur, Bagerhat, Panchagarh, Munshiganj, Brahmanbaria and Netrakona, in four days.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday and Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Khokon Mia, 50, a resident of Dewalertek Village under Kaliganj Municipality, and Joy Rozario, 39, of Joyrampurber area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a bus ran over Khokon while he was crossing the Kaliganj-Ghorashal road on Thursday morning, which left him dead on the spot. He left home for going to Dhaka.

Meanwhile, Joy died on the spot after a covered van rammed into his motorcycle on the same road on Wednesday night.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Md Anisur Rahman confirmed the incidents, adding that necessary steps will be taken these connections.

MOULVIBAZAR: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Wahid Mia, a resident of Village under Barshaizora Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle carrying Wahid collided head-on with a truck on the Rajnagar-Moulvibazar road in Rayosree area at around 9:30 pm, leaving him dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Moulvibazar Sadar PS OC Yasinul Haque confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on collision between two bikes in Puthia Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Kofil Uddin, 55, a resident of Gopalhati Village in the upazila. He was a doctor by profession.

The accident took place when the two bikes collided head-on near Gopalhati Petrol Pump on Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway in the afternoon, which left four people seriously injured.

The injured were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Kofil dead on arrival.

Paba Highway PS OC Mofakarul Islam confirmed the incident.

At least 2,329 people, including 291 women and 381 children, were killed and 4,361 others injured in 2,159 road accidents across the country in the first half of the current year, says a report by the Road Safety Foundation

NOAKHALI: Two people including a minor child have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Subarnachar and Hatiya upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Subarnachar Upazila of the district in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Piyas, 28, son of Babul, a resident of Paschim Batia Village under Kabirhat Upazila in the district.

Local sources said a motorcycle carrying Piyas collided head-on with another motorcycle on a road in Haris Chowdhury Bazar area at around 7 pm, leaving three people injured.

Later on, the injured were rescued and taken to Noakhali Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Piyas dead on arrival.

Char Jabbar PS OC Deb Prio Das confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a minor child was killed after being hit by an auto-rickshaw in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Niha, 5, was the daughter of Alamgir Hossain, a resident of Gullakhali Village in the upazila. She was a student of Gullakhali Government Primary School.

Quoting locals, Hatiya PS OC Amir Hossain said a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit Niha from behind in the afternoon when she was returning home from the school, which left her unconscious.

She was rescued and taken to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor girl dead.

However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

MANDA, NAOGAON: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Manda Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Akim Udddin, 68, a resident of Chakkoli Shahpara Village under Kanshopara Union in the upazila.

Local sources said an auto-rickshaw hit the man in the upazila in the afternoon while he was crossing a road, which left him dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

RANGPUR: A motorcyclist was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Pirgachha Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sohan Babu, 18, a resident of Chhararpar Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said two motorcycles carrying two persons each collided head-on on the Pirgachha-Mithapukur road at the Jalalganj Bridge Point, which left four people injured.

The injured were rescued and rushed to Pirgachha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sohan dead.

The other three injured were sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Pirgachha PS OC Md Masumur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BAGERHAT: Two people were killed and at least 15 others injured after a bus hit a roadside tree in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

One of the deceased was identified as Monir Mollik, 24.

Local sources said a Khulna-bound bus crashed into a roadside tree after its driver lost control over the steering in Palerhat area on the Khulna-Mawa highway at around 10 am. The accident left people two dead on the spot and 15 others injured.

The injured were rushed to Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex and Khulna Medical College and Hospital.

Mollahat Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Sheikh Abul Hasan said on information, police recovered the bodies.

However, the bus has been seized but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene, the official added.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A man was killed in a road accident in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Raju Ahmed, 27, son of Habibar Rahman, hailed from Dinajpur District. He was a stone trader by profession.

Quoting locals, Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Sayeed Chowdhury said a truck hit a motorcycle in Sardarpara area in the afternoon, leaving the motorcycle rider dead on the spot.

Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

MUNSHIGANJ: Some 20 people were injured as a bus overturned near the Padma Bridge at Mawa Point in the district on Tuesday.

Police sources said a bus of 'Tungipara Paribahan' overturned at around 1:30 pm after its driver lost control over the steering, which left at least 20 passengers of the vehicle injured.

The injured were taken to local hospitals.

Mawa Police Outpost Traffic Inspector Mohammad Zia confirmed the matter.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Four people were injured in a road accident in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The injured are: Jolly, 12, of Baniachang, Rafiq Mia, 30, of Enayetganj, Tanzina, 15, of Ghatura, and Amir Khan, 25, of Bahubal in Habiganj District.

Police and local sources said a microbus coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with a Moulvibazar-bound bus of 'Taj Paribahan' from Dhaka in Shyamlighat area on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway under Chandura Union in the upazila at around 8am, which left four passengers of the microbus injured.

Locals and fire service personnel rescued the injured and took them to neighbouring Madhavpur Upazila Health Complex in Habiganj District.

Khantihata Highway PS OC Sukhendu Basu confirmed the incident.

NETRAKONA: Two persons have been killed and five others injured in a road accident in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Suruj Ali, 65, a resident of Shaltigha Village, and Shahjahan Mia, 30, of Gourakanda Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a speedy truck coming from the opposite direction hit a Shyamganj-bound auto-rickshaw in Mahishbed area in the morning, leaving Suruj Ali dead on the spot and six others injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rescued them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Shahjahan dead.

Being informed, police have recovered the bodies.

Purbadhala PS OC Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.















