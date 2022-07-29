Video
Home Countryside

2,500 farmers to get seed, fertiliser at Kulaura

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR, July 28: Paddy seeds and fertilisers distribution programme among 2,500 marginal farmers was inaugurated in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Tuesday            afternoon.
Kulaura Upazila administration and Agriculture Extension Department jointly organized the programme in the Upazila Agricultural Office hall room.
Kulaura Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Sofi Ahmad Salman inaugurated the programme as the chief guest with Kulaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahmudur Rahman Khondkar in the chair.
Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Fateha Ferdous Chowdhury Popi, Upazila Animal Resources Officer Dr Mithun Sarkar, Kulaura Press Club President M Shakeel Rashid Chowdhury, BRDB officer Khokon Kumar Saha, MP Representative Hossain Mansoor and Upazila Krishak League General Secretary Fuad Alam Chowdhury were present there as special guests.
Kulaura Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Abdul Momin delivered the welcome speech at the programme conducted by Agricultural Extension Officer Md Billal Hossain.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdul Momin said the government has taken the initiative of distributing Aman seeds and fertilisers among 2,500 farmers of the upazila under the Agricultural Rehabilitation Programme to increase the production of Aman paddy in the country after the flood.
He further said each farmer would receive 5kg of Aman seeds, 10kg of MOP and 10kg of DAP fertiliser under the rehabilitation  programme.


