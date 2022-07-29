Tk 17cr drugs destroyed in Feni

FENI, July 28: Drugs worth about Tk 16.88 crore were destroyed by Border Gourd Bangladesh (BGB) in the district on Wednesday.

The burning of the drug items, such as whisky, bear, phensedyl, and yaba, was arranged at BGB's Jaylaskar headquarters in the morning.

This information was disclosed at a function that was attended by local MP (Feni-2) Nizam Uddin Hazari as chief guest.

BGB-Cumilla Sadar Sector Commander Deputy Director General Colonel Md Marufur Abedin was present as special guest.

Among others, BGB-Feni Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel AKM Ariful Islam, Deputy Commander Major Md Zakir Hossain, Assistant Director Mohammad Aliuzzaman, Additional District Magistrate Azgor Ali, Additional Superintendent of Police Nadia Farzana, Senior Judicial Magistrate Kamrul Hasan, Assistant Director of Narcotics Control Department Abdul Hamid, and District Education Officer Kazi Salim Ullah were present as guests.

According to BGB sources, these drugs were recovered during January 1, 2018 and June 30, 2022.

At the function, the chief guest said, under the oath to dedicate life, BGB has been safeguarding country's border; but it cannot be possible by BGB alone to control its spread; combined initiatives are needed to eradicate drugs.











