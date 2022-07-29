IBBL Ctg South, Sylhet, Rangpur Zone hold business confce

Chattogram South, Sylhet and Rangpur Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised half yearly Business Development Conference on virtual platform recently.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the conference as chief guest.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee and Md. Nayer Azam, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Engr. A F M Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir, Md. Mahboob Alam, Mohammod Ullah, Mizanur Rahman and Md. Maksudur Rahman attended the event.

Moreover, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Abu Sayed Md. Idris, Sikder Md. Shehabuddin, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Ahmed Zubayerul Huq, Meah Md. Barkat Ullah and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice Presidents also attended.

Branch incumbents, Investment in-charge and Foreign Exchange in-charge of the branches under the Zones attended the conference.