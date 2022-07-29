

AIBL sponsors Tk 15 Lac to Cadet College Club Ltd

Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Salim Rahman handed over the cheque to Vice President of the Club Professor Dr. Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir on Thursday.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury was present in the occasion.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Senior Executive Vice Presidents Kazi Mahmood Karim, M M Saiful Islam, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed, Cadet College Club former General Secretary Jashim Md. Al Amin, Member Wazed Feroj were also present at the event.





















