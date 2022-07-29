Karmasangsthan Bank business review meeting held



A Business Review Meeting-2022 was held in the Training Institute of Karmasangsthan Bank's Head Office organized by Branch Control Department on Thursday, says a press release. Md. Nurul Amin, chairman of the board of directors of the bank and former senior secretary was present as the chief guest.Managing Director Shirin Akhter, General Manager Goutam Saha and Meher Sultana were present as special guest.The meeting reviewed the business performance of the bank in the previous financial year and determined the plan of action for the current financial year 2022-2023. General Manager Mahmuda Yasmin preside over the meeting.All the Divisional DGM's, head of audit and regional managers of the bank participated in the meeting. On this occasion, all Deputy General Managers of the Head Office were present.