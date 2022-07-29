

GIB opens 3 sub-branches

Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the Bank virtually inaugurated the operation of the sub-branches as chief guest, says a press release.

Additional Managing Director Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were present on the occasion.

It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to customers and expand its network at home and abroad to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.















