CCCI, BCI and India’s IMK sign MoU to share knowledge

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) has signed a tripartite 'Knowledge Corporation' agreement with the Bangladesh Center of Excellence (BCE) and the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

Conducted in a hybrid mode at the CCCI headquarters in Chittagong (Bangladesh), the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), was signed between Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM-K and Mahbubul Alam, president, CCCI. Rajeev Ranjan, Assistant High Commissioner, India in Chittagong, Ministry of External Affairs (Government of India) was present, a press release said here on Wednesday.

Referring to the relationship between India and Bangladesh, Dr. Ranjan said that the countries shared a unique interlinkage in language, culture, and history. "We are happy that IIM-K, with its world class academic offerings and training programmes, will be in the forefront of implementing this historic agreement and further strengthen the ties of friendship between the two neighbouring countries," he said.

Prof. Chatterjee said that the collaboration would deliver exceptional values and endure beyond period to script new chapters. "Similar to Vision 2041 of Bangladesh, we too have a Vision 2047 for IIM-K, where we will be aspiring to not just be the best in the world, but also the best for the world. We hope the next generation industry leaders will immensely benefit from this association," he said.

Terming India-Bangladesh relationship as a text book example of brotherhood and friendship, Mr. Alam expressed happiness for associating with India's top management school. "The need for enhancing managerial capacities of our business leaders and managers is integral to realising the Vision 2041 of Bangladesh. Knowledge capacity development tie up with one of the leading management institutions in India, IIM Kozhikode, will not only open up best knowledge and training resource for our budding leaders but will also greatly complement our growing relationship with India," he said.

Syed M. Tanvir, vice-president, CCCI and treasurer, Executive Committee Bangladesh Center of Excellence, who played an instrumental role in making this MoU signing a reality, said the goal of the Knowledge Cooperation initiative is to co-organise workshops, seminar, webinars, training and academic courses of different length for the Bangladeshi professionals via both online and offline platforms in Bangladesh and India.

























