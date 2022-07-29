BB asks banks, NBFIs to go for all out austerity

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday asked all non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) to save at least 25 per cent of their funds allocated for electricity and energy.

The central issued a circular in this regard asking all banks to reduce consumption of energy and power earlier in the previous day.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked banks on the same day in circular not to buy any vehicle in the next one year as part of the government's austerity plan to slash import payments to tackle the ongoing forex volatility.

Moreover banks will have to reduce 50 per cent of their annual operating expenses allocated for purchasing computer, electronic equipment and furniture, spending for entertainment and travelling. The funds that would be freed up from the cut in expenses cannot be redirected to other sectors or spent, according to a Bangladesh Bank notice. The central bank's move came after the government took a number of initiatives to cut import payments.

The blistering import payments have already eroded the country's foreign currency reserves.

Between July and May of the last fiscal year, import payments went up by 39 per cent year-on-year to $75.4 billion, whereas the inflow of remittance fell 15 per cent year-on-year to $21.03 billion in the whole 2021-22 fiscal year.

Last week, the reserves stood at $39.67 billion, in contrast to $46.15 billion in December.

The central bank directive on NBFIs said they must be saving power and energy in operating their institutions. Besides, the NBFIs will not be allowed to use the savings in other sectors.

Earlier on Tuesday, banks were asked to save at least 20 per cent of allocated funds for petrol, diesel and gas, oil and lubricant. Moreover, banks were asked to save 25 per cent of their funds allocated for power uses.

The Prime Minister's Office on July 20 issued a series of directives, including reducing the use of power by 25 per cent at all public offices and slashing 20 per cent allocation for energy sector from the current national budget.

