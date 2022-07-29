Video
Lenovo Launches ThinkCentre neo' desktop in India

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Lenovo, the global technology leader, Wednesday announced its new 'ThinkCentre neo' portfolio of desktop computers in India which includes ThinkCentre neo 50s, ThinkCentre neo 50t, and ThinkCentre neo 30a 24.
ThinkCentre is known for its enterprise-oriented desktops, and this latest range of "neo" machines offers up to 14% performance boost over the previous generation. They aim to enhance everyday productivity with better power management, space-saving design, and smarter workplace collaboration features, says a press release.
ThinkCentre neo 50s is a small form factor desktop and ThinkCentre neo 50t is a tower desktop, and both of them offer benchmark performance and high responsiveness while managing heavy-duty work.
They are powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core processor, with Intel® graphics, up to 64GB DDR4 memory, and high-speed USB ports for enhanced productivity and effective collaboration at the workplace.
The desktops are equipped with the Intelligent Cooling Engine (ICE 5.0) which automatically adjusts the CPU activity according to the users' work modes, and saves more than 20kw/u power. It ensures an immersive visual experience with a 23.8-inch FHD display featuring super-slim bezels and also has an anti-glare panel with TV Low Blue Light and Low-Frequency Flash certifications, to reduce eye fatigue during continuous work.
This desktop helps in better workplace collaboration with the AI Meeting Manager for smart online meetings, and the Smart Voice technology for customized audio and AI-based noise cancellation to filter out undesirable background noise. It also offers ThinkShield solutions for end-to-end data security, and an optional Smart Cable Clip to physically protect the device against thefts.
These latest business desktops have a stylish and modern design, with a unique terrazzo finish for a contemporary look. ThinkCentre neo-50s is built with 85% Post-Consumer Recycled Content (PCC), 90% Post-Industrial Recycled Content (PIC), and a painting-free raw material.


