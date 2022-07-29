Video
State Minister Sharif Ahmed visits Walton HQs

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed (2nd from right) and Walton Hi-Tech Industries Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed (2nd from left) pose for photograph at Walton headquarters in Gazipur on Tuesday.



State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed visited Walton headquarters and laid the foundation stone of a 15-storey elevator testing tower Tuesday.
The state minister visited several manufacturing plants, including those of elevators, generators, air conditioners, refrigerators, compressors, metal castings and cables.
Walton Hi-Tech Industries Vice-Chairman SM Shamsul Alam and Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed welcomed Sharif Ahmed.
Since 2019, Walton has been manufacturing and marketing elevators using European technology.
The company is manufacturing passenger elevators ranging from 300kg to 3,000kg and cargo elevators from 800kg to 4,500kg, according to a media statement.    -UNB


