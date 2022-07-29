Video
Sena Kalyan Constructions wins UNICERT certification

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Sena Kalyan Constructions wins UNICERT certification

Sena Kalyan Constructions wins UNICERT certification

UNICERT (United Certification Services Ltd) awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification to Sena Kalyan Constructions and Developments Ltd. (SKCD) in recognition of its commitment to international quality standards in construction and development as assessed by UNICERT, an internationally accredited certification body.
The certificate award ceremony was held at the SKCD corporate office in Dhaka recently, according to a press release.
Maj Gen. Mohammed Saidul Islam, Chairman of Sena Kalyan Shangstha, Colonel Md. Mahfuzer Rahman, Deputy Director General of SKCD (Sena Kalyan Constructions and Developments Ltd) while on behalf of UNICERT Engr. M Liaquat Ali, Chairman of UNICERT and Abdul Kader, Managing Director of UNICERT attended the ceremony with other senior officials.
Sena Kalyan Sangstha has rightly incepted the idea to explore the opportunity of this business through its new concern "Sena Kalyan Constructions and Developments Ltd. (SKC) started their journey as developer in the year 2009 as a public limited company organization to earn profit through construction and developments. In October 2012, SKCD was incorporated as limited company under registrar of joint stock companies and firms, Bangladesh.
At the event, Engr. M Liaquat Ali (Chairman of UNICERT) said: "UNICERT is committed to bringing global standards to Bangladesh and to offer management system certification services to the highest standard through consistent, impartial and value-added conformity assessments and UNICERT is proud to certify Sena Kalyan Constructions & Developments Ltd (SKCD). It's a good example for our country to maintaining quality management system in the government sector to enhance the quality practices to other sectors including government other departments and stakeholders"
UNICERT, an internationally accredited certification body (CB) in Bangladesh, awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification to SKCD as per standard requirements fulfilled by SKCD in quality assurance. UNICERT is the trading name of United Certification Services Limited, incorporated by the local government authority in numerous geographical locations worldwide.
UNICERT is an accredited certification body with multiple international accreditations which enable it to provide world class service. It is accredited by the International Accreditation Services (IAS), USA, the Department of Standards Malaysia (DSM), MPOCC for MSPO scheme, Malaysia, The Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) and is a recognized certification body endorsed by APMG (APM Group) International, in the United Kingdom.
SKCD is under management by the Sena Kalyan Shangstha and the main organization was formed in 1953 as part of the Fauji Foundation. It was then registered as a charitable trust under the Charitable Institutions Act, 1890. Between 1960 and 1970, the Army Welfare Organization set up Fauji Rice Mills in Rangpur, Fauji Chatkal in Ghorashal and Fauji Flower Mills in Chittagong. The company also bought shares of East Pakistan Lamps, Electrical Industries and Pakistan Tobacco Company.
After the independence of Bangladesh, on 1 July 1972, it was reorganized as Senakalyan Sangstha. The company started working on the present structure in 1982 with assets worth Tk 2.5 crore. In 1986, it became the largest industrial and welfare organization in Bangladesh with a net worth of Tk 96.7 crore.


