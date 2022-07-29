VW positive despite profit hit in second quarter

FRANKFURT, July 28: German auto giant Volkswagen said Thursday it had a "robust" first half of the year despite a drop in profits in the second quarter.

Volkswagen said a statement that its profits over the first six month of the year rose by 26 percent to 10.6 billion euros ($10.8 billion).

By contrast, profits in the second quarter fell to 3.9 billion euros from five billion in 2021.

The result was impacted by a 2.4-billion-euro negative effect linked to bets against the changing price of raw materials.

"Despite unprecedented global challenges, Volkswagen has demonstrated remarkable financial robustness," said chief financial officer Arno Antlitz.

The auto industry was buffeted over the first half of the year by continuing supply bottlenecks for components and coronavirus-related lockdowns in key market China. -AFP

























