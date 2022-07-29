

Chaldal.com now e-comm partner of Minister Group

The MoU was signed by Hafizul Karim, Head of Sales, Minister Human Care and Zia Ashraf, Founder and CEO of Chaldal.com on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under this agreement, customers can purchase all human care and toiletries products manufactured by the Minister Group through the e-commerce site chaldal.com from anywhere.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by Hafizul Karim Head of Sales of Minister Human Care, Mohammad Badrul Alam Chowdhury Shoaib Head of Corporate Sales of Minister Group, Noorani Manager of Corporate Sales, and Zia Ashraf, Founder and CEO of Chaldal.com, along with senior officials of both the organisations.

Regarding this, Zia Ashraf, founder and CEO of Chaldal.com said, "We are delighted to be associated with the Minister Group. From now on, customers will be able to purchase all daily essentials including Minister's human care and toiletries products from chaldal.com at very affordable prices. Moreover, we deliver the products to the customers within an hour without delivery cost."

About this agreement, Minister Group Human Care Head of Sales Hafizul Karim said, "In line with the times, this agreement was made with Chaldal.com for online sale of Minister's human care and toiletries products. Keeping the customers' needs in mind, Chaldal.com has joined us as a direct e-commerce partner."









