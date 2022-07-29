

UCEP BD celebrated World Youth Skills Day 2022

Technical and Madrasa Division, Ministry of Education Secretary Md. Kamal Hossain, and Department of Labour, Ministry of Labour and Employment Director General Khaled Mamun Chowdhury attended the event as the chief guest and special guest and special guest respectively.

A. Q. Siddiqui, current member and former chairperson, UCEP Association and Shyamal Kanti Ghosh, member, UCEP Association, Md. Abdul Karim, Ph.D., Executive Director of UCEP Bangladesh and former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh delivered the welcome address at the event.

Md. Kamal Hossain said there is no alternative to technical and vocational education and training to turn the country's huge workforce into skilled human resources. He also mentioned that the activities of UCEP Bangladesh would help in achieving the country's SDG goals.

Ms. Parveen Mahmud said UCEP has been working relentlessly to enlighten the lives of underprivileged children of Bangladesh with education and life skills. She acknowledged the support of the government and showed her gratitude to its founder Cheyne. Md. Abdul Karim, PhD, Executive Director of UCEP Bangladesh mentioned that World Youth Skills Day is an opportunity for young people in Bangladesh to come together and face the challenges of a technically prosperous Bangladesh.

The event ended with a captivating cultural programme performed by the students of UCEP (Underprivileged Children's Educational Programs) Bangladesh.



















