Stocks fall for 2nd day; DSEX dips below 6,000-point mark

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240
Business Desk

Stocks dipped further on second consecutive day of decline on Thursday as the dominant small investors being worried of economic uncertainties continued to sell off their shares pulling down indices on both bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of DSE, dipped down by 57.49 points or 0.95 per cent to 5,980.51, the lowest since June 7, 2021. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 17.60 points to 2,145 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 11.64 points to 1,308 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE also fell sharply to Tk 4.42 billion, down 43 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 7.78 billion.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 204 points to 17,597 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 122 points to 10,542.
Of the issues traded, 240 declined, 17 advanced and 14 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 3.68 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth Tk 111 million.


