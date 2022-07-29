ICMAB delegate meets BB Governor



ICMAB delegation meets BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder (middle) at his BB office on Tuesday.

ICMAB President updated the Governor about the role of Cost and Management Accountants on the matters of public interest, financial management, accounting and auditing. He also sought help of the Governor for further development of ICMAB and CMA profession.

The Governor assured to provide all out support and assistance to ICMAB.

Among others, Vice President Imtiaz Alam, Secretary A.K.M. Kamruzzaman, Treasurer Ali Haider Chowdhury, Past President AKM Delwer Hussain and Executive Director Muhammad Abdullah of ICMAB were present in the meeting.





















